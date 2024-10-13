UMB Bank n.a. Has $443,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,865 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 97.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 724,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,874,000 after acquiring an additional 357,300 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,855,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,542,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,134,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10,529.7% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 155,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,004,000 after purchasing an additional 154,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $123.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.93 and a 200-day moving average of $117.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus raised shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

