UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Onsemi by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 321,682 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 18.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,217,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,088,000 after buying an additional 665,633 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Onsemi by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,070,000 after buying an additional 42,117 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Onsemi by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,765,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,608,000 after buying an additional 201,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,596,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,939,000 after acquiring an additional 161,987 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at $59,515,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,515,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onsemi Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $70.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.56. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ON. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on ON

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.