UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 654 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,836,262,000 after buying an additional 16,190,422 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,084 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,071,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,909,000 after purchasing an additional 109,084 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,912,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,445,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Newmont by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 313,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,076,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,746.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,076,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,746.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Newmont

Newmont Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.