UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 99 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $358.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.73 and its 200-day moving average is $303.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $366.08.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $1,180,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,643.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $2,771,078.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,005.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $1,180,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,643.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,238 shares of company stock worth $35,612,493. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UTHR

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.