UMB Bank n.a. Raises Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 32.1% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 37.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.5% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at $28,228,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $7,994,810.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,912,892.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,228,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,535 shares of company stock valued at $51,396,728. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $938.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 111.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $891.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $800.38.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $959.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.