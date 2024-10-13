UMB Bank n.a. Raises Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $394.54 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $409.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The company has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

