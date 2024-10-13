UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 8,207.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 794.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ARW. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

NYSE:ARW opened at $133.57 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.64.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.