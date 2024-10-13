UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 36.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Down 3.3 %

Align Technology stock opened at $222.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.68 and a 200-day moving average of $256.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $335.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

