UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

JBL opened at $124.23 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.79 and its 200 day moving average is $115.76.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,524 shares of company stock worth $1,120,554 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

