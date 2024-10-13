UMB Bank n.a. Sells 11,229 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,831 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,743 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,055 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 35.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,395 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 553.89%.

In other news, Director Rakesh Gangwal purchased 643,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,606,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,117,203.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $28.25 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

