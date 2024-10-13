UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,153 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

NYSE:MFC opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 66.86%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

