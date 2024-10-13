UMB Bank n.a. Sells 21 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,232,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,787.08.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,625. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,625. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,065,174.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FICO opened at $2,031.00 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $811.99 and a 1-year high of $2,043.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,821.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,527.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.61, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The company had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

