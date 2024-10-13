UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,275 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 200.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,975.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,335.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,975.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $79.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $95.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 81.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

