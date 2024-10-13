UMB Bank n.a. Sells 426 Shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.45% of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NETL opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $27.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.

