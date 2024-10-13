UMB Bank n.a. Sells 580 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $96.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.44. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $159.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.31%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

