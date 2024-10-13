UMB Bank n.a. Sells 631 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.27. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

