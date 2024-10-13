UMB Bank n.a. Takes $177,000 Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 96 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,167 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,933,000 after acquiring an additional 41,793 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3,577.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,943,000 after acquiring an additional 34,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 225.2% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 42,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2,450.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,012.11.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.2 %

FCNCA opened at $2,021.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.81. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,290.60 and a 12 month high of $2,174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,936.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,796.50.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $52.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 200 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.