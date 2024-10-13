Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 220,423 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,142.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,724 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,423 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.0% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 696.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,137,521,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757,065 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160,191 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 892.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,773,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,025,613 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 741.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,008,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,942,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.46.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $15,470,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,894,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,171,142,755.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $15,470,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,894,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,171,142,755.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,356,270 shares of company stock worth $391,787,127. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

