Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $239.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $239.09. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.28.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

