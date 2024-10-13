Vantage Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,226.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 231.3% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.46.

NVDA stock opened at $134.80 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 165,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $20,021,677.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,420,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,107,588.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,356,270 shares of company stock worth $391,787,127 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

