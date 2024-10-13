Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Sunday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Aegis upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -340.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

