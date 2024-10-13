Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $124.11, but opened at $117.50. Vistra shares last traded at $119.37, with a volume of 1,709,091 shares changing hands.
VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.
Vistra Trading Up 1.0 %
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vistra by 1,505.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
