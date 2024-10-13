Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $124.11, but opened at $117.50. Vistra shares last traded at $119.37, with a volume of 1,709,091 shares changing hands.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vistra

Vistra Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vistra by 1,505.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.