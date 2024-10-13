Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,410.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 973,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after acquiring an additional 934,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,229.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 855,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after buying an additional 818,838 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $21,564,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 45.0% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,973,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,875,000 after buying an additional 612,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 324.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 771,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,292,000 after buying an additional 590,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 440.67 and a beta of 1.65. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $450.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

