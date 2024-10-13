Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 79.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Trading Up 4.4 %

WRBY stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $17.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $188.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, Director Bradley E. Singer acquired 50,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,000. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bradley E. Singer acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $352,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,301. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,178 shares of company stock worth $1,339,901. 26.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warby Parker

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.