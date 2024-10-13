Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $188.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

