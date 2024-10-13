Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 1,439 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $54,093.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,363,987.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,539,859.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,299,274.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $54,093.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,363,987.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 611,578 shares of company stock valued at $13,613,772 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 0.67.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The company had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on S. Wedbush upped their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

About SentinelOne



SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

