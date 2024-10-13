Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 542 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $54.96 on Friday. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $58.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

