Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,608 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,965,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $43.96. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

