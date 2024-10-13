Wedmont Private Capital Buys 1,535 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in PayPal were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.47.

PayPal Stock Up 1.9 %

PYPL opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

