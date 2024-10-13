Wedmont Private Capital Decreases Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

