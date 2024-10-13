Wedmont Private Capital Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Invesco were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,921,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,955,000 after purchasing an additional 391,933 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 71,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Invesco’s payout ratio is -109.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invesco

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.