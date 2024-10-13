Wedmont Private Capital Has $291,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $128.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.58.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

