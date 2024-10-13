Wedmont Private Capital Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle purchased 58,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,986,697.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 377,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,719,987.76. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 147,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,544,500. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle acquired 58,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 377,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,719,987.76. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,197. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

