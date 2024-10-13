Wedmont Private Capital Has $329,000 Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 26.5% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 57.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Organon & Co. Price Performance
Organon & Co. stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84.
Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.79%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
