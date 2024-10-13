Wedmont Private Capital Has $329,000 Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 26.5% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 57.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Organon & Co. stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 840.29% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.