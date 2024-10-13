Wedmont Private Capital Has $410,000 Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SAP were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $58,936,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,729 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,479,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,532,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $14,940,000.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $228.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $127.30 and a 52 week high of $231.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.34, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.72 and its 200 day moving average is $202.20.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.17.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

