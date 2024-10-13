Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,101,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 662,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,479,000 after acquiring an additional 230,291 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter worth $9,997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,771,000 after acquiring an additional 138,655 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth $4,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $83.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $88.42.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.56 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SLVM. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sylvamo from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

