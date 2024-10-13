Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 115 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.7 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $193.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.38.

Get Our Latest Report on BLDR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.