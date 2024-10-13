Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 493 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 136,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.2% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

