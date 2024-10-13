Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $89.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average of $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

