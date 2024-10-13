Wedmont Private Capital Reduces Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,184.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $5,064,524.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,546,276.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $112.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.95. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $116.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

