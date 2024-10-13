Wedmont Private Capital Sells 418 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,610,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,479 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 384.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,424,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,335,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,175 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,582,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,194,000 after buying an additional 1,009,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $110.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $117.82.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

