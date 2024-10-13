Wedmont Private Capital Takes $300,000 Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield by 62.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

BN stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35 and a beta of 1.54. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $54.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Several analysts have commented on BN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.59.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

