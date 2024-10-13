Wells Fargo & Company Boosts RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target to $314.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $314.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded RenaissanceRe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $289.00.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $275.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $188.24 and a 52-week high of $283.86.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 39.55 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,352.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,338,836. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $1,339,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

