Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,059,100 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 2,505,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,039.4 days.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

WRFRF opened at $3.46 on Friday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $4.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

