Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,059,100 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 2,505,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,039.4 days.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
WRFRF opened at $3.46 on Friday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $4.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wharf Real Estate Investment
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.