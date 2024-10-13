Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.40% of Winmark worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Winmark during the first quarter worth $2,085,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Winmark by 95.2% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 145,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,454,000 after acquiring an additional 71,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Winmark by 55.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Winmark by 30.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 35.4% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 11,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total transaction of $50,014.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,759.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total value of $50,014.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,759.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total value of $953,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,546.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,119 shares of company stock worth $1,239,645. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Winmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $367.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.79. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $330.25 and a 1-year high of $451.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.04 and a 200-day moving average of $364.17.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.08. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a net margin of 48.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

