Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in September

Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,816,200 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 3,942,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.2 days.

Wise Trading Up 4.1 %

OTCMKTS:WPLCF opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. Wise has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $12.61.

Wise Company Profile

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

