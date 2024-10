Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,564,000 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the September 15th total of 25,462,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,731.0 days.

Wynn Macau Price Performance

Wynn Macau stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

About Wynn Macau

Featured Articles

Wynn Macau, Limited engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau. The company offers tables games, slot machines or similar gaming devices; offers 24-hour gaming, and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; food and beverage outlets; brand-name and retail shopping; recreation and leisure facilities, including a cable car ride through SkyCab, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and a meeting and convention spaces.

