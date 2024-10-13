Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,395,100 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 1,889,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,975.5 days.
Xinyi Glass Stock Up 5.5 %
Xinyi Glass stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. Xinyi Glass has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.36.
Xinyi Glass Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyi Glass
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.