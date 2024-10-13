XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,782 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Natixis bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 2,615.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XPEV. Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

XPEV stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.79.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

