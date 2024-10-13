Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 703.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 592,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,661 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 60.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 166,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,367 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Xperi during the second quarter worth $534,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the second quarter worth $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Xperi by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,143,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Stock Performance

NASDAQ XPER opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Xperi Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $397.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89.

Insider Transactions at Xperi

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. Xperi had a negative net margin of 21.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $119.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Xperi Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xperi news, Director David C. Habiger bought 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,019.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 5,750 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,019.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kirchner acquired 5,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,935.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,600 shares of company stock worth $117,948. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial restated a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

